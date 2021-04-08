Man arrested for operating bank account with Rs. 136 million sent by ‘Darme’

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on charges of Money Laundering after Rs. 136 million was deposited in the suspect’s favour by underworld figure Dharmasiri Perera alias Dharme, who operates his criminal activities from Dubai.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspect, a resident of Ratmalana was arrested yesterday and to be produced in court today.

Last year, the Police had arrested a suspect for operating a bank account with transactions to the tune of Rs.490 million.

It was revealed that the bank account had been opened on behalf of the suspect’s name on the instructions of Dharme, who operates underworld figure Sinhara Amal Silva alias ‘Kudu Anju’s drug ring from overseas to deposit the money earned from illegal means.

DIG Rohana said investigations have brought to light that Rs. 136 million had been transferred to the bank account of the suspect who was arrested in Ratmalana, from the Dubai-based drug lord.

Dharmasiri Perera, the main suspect in the murder of Ranjan de Silva, father of Sri Lankan cricketer Dananjaya de Silva, had reportedly been arrested in Abu Dhabi last year.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)