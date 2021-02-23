Man arrested for promoting LTTE leader Prabhakaran on Tik Tok

A 25-year old man was arrested for promoting pictures and videos of terrorism and LTTE Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran on TikTok social media platform.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect who is resident of Vavuniya was arrested in Wattala area by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

According to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the suspect who hails from Mullaitivu area had also resided in Hatton.

Upon searching the arrestee’s mobile phone, the investigating officers have uncovered multiple contents created by the arrestee promoting terrorist activities.