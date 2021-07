A man was arrested with 40 kg of heroin which has a street value of Rs. 400 million during a raid at Rerukana in Bandaragama early this morning (July 30).

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the crimes prevention unit of Kalutara Division had made the arrest this morning in a joint operation.

According to reports, this narcotics racket is operated by an individual who is residing in the United Arab Emirates.