A 31-year old man has been killed during a brawl inside a night club in Mount Lavinia this morning (03) at around 4.45 am.

Police stated that a clash had taken place at a club in De Saram Road, Mount Lavinia.

The body is currently kept at the mortuary of the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

Further investigations are carried out by the Mount Lavinia Police.