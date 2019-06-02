Muhammadu Nizar Imran who was posing as a Major in the Army intelligence force has been taken into custody at Soysapura in Moratuwa by officers of the Special Task Force.

Reportedly, Imran had posed as a Major in the Army Intelligence under various names to mislead the residents and engage in extremist activities.

STF had seized many suspicious items including 03 shirts used in the Army, a sword, a drone, a mobile phone, 02 cameras, 03 laptops in the possession of the suspect.