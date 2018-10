A 33-year-old man was killed after two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at him at the Angoda Junction, in Mulleriyawa Police Area.

Police said the victim was identified as Tharaka Iroshana Perera, a resident of Kalapaluwawa, Rajagiriya.

The body has currently been placed at the mortuary of the hospital.

Mulleriyawa Police is conducting further investigations.