Man shot dead in Kataragama

A 52-year old man was killed in a shooting incident in Kataragama last night, Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said the shooting took place due to a personal dispute and the victim died after being admitted to the Debarawewa Hospital.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified and the police and the STF launched an operation to arrest him after he fled to the Yala forest following the shooting, the spokesman said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)