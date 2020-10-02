48 people including 30 children have been injured when the private bus they were travelling in, fell off a precipice along the Hatton-Dayagama road near Fordyce Estate.

Police said the injured have been admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital.

The injured children are reportedly aged between 10 – 18 years.

The accident had occurred at around 7.00 this morning, the Police stated that the potholes on along the road had caused the bus to veer off the road.

