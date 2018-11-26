The main suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 19 year old boy near a tuition class in Matara has surrendered before the Matara magistrate’s Court.

One of the other three suspects, also aged 17, surrendered to the Matara ASP Office today over the incident.

A 19-year-old student of St. Thomas’ Kumara College, Matara was killed after he was stabbed Saturday afternoon near a private class at Elawaylla Road, Matara.

The victim, who was a resident of Mahahenawatte, Naimbala and was preparing for GCE (A/L) Examination to be held next year.

He was assaulted when he was on his way to the private class with two of his friends.

Five police teams were deployed to apprehend the murder suspects of the incident.

Police have found the motorcycle of the suspects abandoned in Welewatte area in Matara.

The 17 year old main suspect allegedly involved in the stabbing of a student in Matara has been remanded until the 3rd of December as per the orders of the Matara Magistrate’s Court.