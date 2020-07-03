Former Sri Lanka Captain Mahela Jayawardena will provide a statement to ‘Special Investigation Unit on Prevention of Offenses Relating to Sports’ on a later date, according to sources.

Reports say that the Sports Ministry Investigation Unit had informed the star batsmen that a new date for his statement to be recorded would be informed.

Yesterday, former Captain Kumar Sangakkaras statement was recorded.

Public angst against the cricketing greats being hauled to the investigative unit reached fever pitch last evening on social media, as Sangakkara was quizzed for several hours.

It was on the back of this that today’s statement by Jayawardena, has now been postponed.

The investigation follows a brazen statement by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who alleged the 2011 Cricket World Cut Final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

