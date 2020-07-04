Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says all individuals who brought disrepute on the Sri Lanka cricket team by levelling false allegations of match fixing at the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be brought to book under a government led by him.

Premadasa speaking at a rally in Trincomalee yesterday said Sri Lankan cricketers were insulted through the allegations levelled by Former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

He charged that in order to conceal the shortcomings of the government, a lie was created against the national cricket team, adding this was yet another drama.

He called on the government to take action against those who hurled wrongful accusations, further remarking that this was a character assassination of respected players.

