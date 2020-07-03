The investigations carried out in relation to 2011 ICC World Cup Final match fixing allegations made by former minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, has been halted as the investigation unit deemed that allegations are baseless, Police media spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne said.

The Police media spokesman stated that the investigations and evidence recorded thus far have failed to uncover any information regarding any instance of match-fixing and therefore the investigative unit of the Sports Ministry has decided to halt further investigations.

He said the investigation unit would submit a report to the Sports Ministry Secretary, who lodged the complaint to them.