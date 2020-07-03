Former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene arrived at the Special Investigations Unit of Sports Ministry at Sugathadasa Stadium this morning to record a statement over the match-fixing allegations in the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka.

However, the Sports Ministry’s Special Investigations Unit said this morning it had informed former Sri Lankan Cricketer Mahela Jayawardena that the recording of his statement has been postponed.

The Ministry launched an investigation after former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had recently claimed that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the World Cup 2011 final to ensure a victory for India.