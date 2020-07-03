Former Parliamentarian Navin Dissanayake says investigations into alleged match fixing charges at the 2011 Cricket World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India are underway in a contradictory manner.

Dissanayake speaking to media in Hatton said summoning former players to the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports to record their statements, while former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage was visited at his residence to record his statement, was a notable disparity.

He stressed he was against summoning Kumar Sangakkara alone and making him record a statement, adding that said cricketers have brought glory to the country.

Dissanayake charged that he viewed the matter as a contradictory move by authorities and an attack on cricket as a sport.

He called for more stringent decisions if Sri Lanka is to rescue cricket from where it has fallen to.

(Source: News Radio)