The Mattala airport will be developed into a tourist and export oriented airport. Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said the previous good governance government neglected the Mattala Airport into a total failure but this government will restore its importance.

“We have a responsibility to develop the Mattala Airport as the second largest airport in Sri Lanka and not second to the Katunayake airport. The groundwork is being prepared for this. The people of the previous government did not have any sense to repair this and take advantage of it. If Mattala has suffered any setback today, the previous government is responsible for it,” the Minister said.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa said that with the opening of the Mattala Airport and the Hambantota Port, the ultimate goal was to transform Hambantota into an aviation and shipping hub in South Asia.

Irrigation Minster Chamal Rajapaksa and Aviation and Export Development Zones State Minister D.V. Chanaka were associated with the special visit to the Mattala Airport premises yesterday (30).

The future development activities of the Mattala Airport were discussed at length and the focus was on developing the tourism industry in the future with a focus on the Mattala Airport and exporting local exports to foreign countries through the Mattala Airport.

(Source: Daily News – By Nuwan Jayasekara in Sooriyawewa)