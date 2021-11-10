Mawanella deputy chairman, two councilors arrested

The Deputy Chairman of the Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha, K.G. Jayatissa and two other councilors have been arrested by the police.

Police said they were taken into custody on a charge of threatening protesters during a demonstration staged by teachers, principals and parents.

The teachers in the Mawanella Education Zone yesterday staged a protest in front of the Mawanella Police demanding the arrest of the Deputy Chairman of the Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha for forcibly entering the Mederigama Maha Vidyalaya in Mawanella on November 03 and threatening the parents and teachers who were staging a protest demanding that the Government resolve the teacher-principal salary anomaly issue.