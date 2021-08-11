Maximum prices stipulated for PCR, rapid antigen tests

A Gazette Notification is to be issued stipulating a maximum fee for PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), said the Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Accordingly, private healthcare facilities will be allowed to charge only Rs. 6,500 per RT-PCR test and Rs. 2,000 per Rapid Antigen Test.

The gazette notification announcing the move will be published tomorrow (August 12), the health minister said further.