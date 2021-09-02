Maximum retail price to be imposed on rice & sugar

The government has decided to impose control prices on a number of essential commodities to curb the rising cost of living and inflation.

State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna stated yesterday (01) that a control price will be imposed on sugar and rice with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the maximum selling price of a kilo of packaged sugar has been recommended at Rs. 130.00. It has also been recommended that a kilo of sugar sold unpackaged should be sold at Rs. 125.00.

It has been recommended that a kilo of Keeri Samba rice should be sold at Rs. 136.00 and a kilogram of white and red samba rice at Rs. 101.00 while a kilo of white and red raw samba rice should be sold at a maximum price of Rs. 101.00.

Under the new price control, the maximum retail price of a kilogram of red Nadu has been recommended at Rs. 94.00, while a kilogram of red raw material should be sold for Rs. 91.00.

Although these prices have been submitted to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs for approval, a final decision is yet to be taken in this regard.

(Source: Hiru News)