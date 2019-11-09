MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe yesterday claimed that Sri Lanka would not benefit from the Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC) pact and that not even a cent would be received by the Treasury.

He told a news conference that the US$480 million would be received by the particular US company which would undertake the project in Sri Lanka and according to the MCC pact, the Treasury will not receive a cent.

The MP said neither the Auditor General nor the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) would be able to mediate in any of the transactions involving the MCC funds.

He said the government had agreed to sign three agreements with the US namely SOFA, ACSA and MCC and the government had given priority to the MCC agreement which sets the background to the other two agreements.

The MP said the government had passed several laws and acts in preparation to the signing of MCC such as amending the Foreign Exchange Bill, privatising the clearing department of the Central Bank, the Land Bank Act and the Counter-Terrorism Bill.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana)