Merrill J. Fernando, founder of Dilmah Tea passes away
Posted by Editor on July 20, 2023 - 9:25 am
Merrill J. Fernando, the founder of Dilmah Tea has passed away at the age of 93 on today (July 20).
Fernando stood down as CEO of Dilmah in 2019 and was succeeded by his son Dilhan Fernando.
Merrill Fernando was born in 1930 in Pallansena, Negombo, he received his primary education from Maris Stella College and his secondary education from St. Joseph’s College in Colombo.
He was one of the first batch of six students recruited for training as tea tasters.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan Government decides to compensate farmers whose crops damaged due to dry weather August 7, 2023
- Air Force training aircraft crashes killing pilot and engineer August 7, 2023
- Iran ready to share scientific knowledge with Sri Lanka August 7, 2023
- PUCSL rejects request to increase electricity tariffs by Ceylon Electricity Board August 6, 2023
- Sri Lanka to revise water tariffs every 6 months August 5, 2023
Saddened by the news. An entrepreneur who reintroduced Ceylon Tea to the world and someone who made SL proud.
My deepest sympathies to the family of Mr Merrill J Fernando. An entrepreneur Sri Lanka can be very proud of. He certainly introduced high quality Dilmah Tea to the world. All Best Wishes to his Sons to continue the pioneering work of their Father.