The MeToo movement has taken the social media platforms by storm, with women coming out and disclosing the incidents of sexual harassment they have faced.

Now a woman alleges that a Sri Lankan cricketer once harassed her during one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournaments. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada uploaded an image of a note written by the woman, which described her ordeal during the incident. Chinmayi further updated that the “said girl will speak on anonymity to a journalist”.

Even though Chinmayi has claimed the cricketer to be Lasith Malinga, the woman, who is the alleged victim of the harassment, has not named anyone.

Malinga, who has represented the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), has 154 wickets from 110 matches in the league. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL.

Earlier, an Indian flight attendant accused former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga of harassing her at a Mumbai hotel.

The flight attendant had described the whole incident on a Facebook post, which is no longer available. However, a screenshot of the Facebook post is doing the rounds.

“My star struck colleague spotted Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers in the elevator of Hotel Juhu Centaur, Mumbai and decided to meet them in their room for autographs. I decided to chaperone her, fearing for her safety, we were offered drinks (perhaps laced) I declined and stuck to my bottle of water I’d brought along . They were 7 and we 2, they latched the room door putting the chain secure. My discomfort growing inside of me, I urged her to get back to our room,” read the Facebook post.

“She was smitten and wanted to go for a stroll by the poolside, this was at 1900 hrs, the walk to the pool a desolate, unlit pathway at the back of the hotel, I look back to find (her friend) and the Indian cricketer (name blanked out) nowhere in sight,” the post further read.

“Ranatunga grabs me by waist, sliding his hands along the side of my breasts, I scream fearing the worst, kicking on his legs and feet. Threatening him of dire consequences, passport cancellation, reporting it to the cops etc., for he is a Sri Lankan misbehaving with an Indian. Wasting no time, I dashed for the hotel reception a good run on an incline screaming on top of my voice.

“The reception said, “it is your private matter” and that they can’t help me,” the victim added in her post.

