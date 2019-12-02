The government is not going to remove or relocate any military camp according to anybody’s whims, Defence Secretary Retired. Major General Kamal Gunaratne yesterday said.

Gunaratne pointed out that military camps are necessary to ensure the security of the general public. Those camps do not harm any citizen living in those areas but provide service to its surrounding communities.

Defence Secretary Gunaratne made these observations participating in a press brief after paying homage at the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on assuming duties in his office.

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela welcomed Gunaratne. The Defence Secretary then visited the Maha Nayake Theras of the Asgiri and Malwathu Chapters.

Gunaratne pointed out that the Security Forces assist people in the Northern and Eastern Provinces by providing them transportation and educational services.

He further said that the government is ready to assist the children in war affected areas without any discrimination.

“If the Tamil National Alliance is truly committed to its people, it should join hands with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in working for the benefit of all,” Gunaratne pointed out.

He also said that President Rajapaksa has an extensive development plan to uplift the lives of people in the North.

He also said that the government will take swift measures to protect and preserve sites of archeological importance.

Gunaratne further said that every community should be given the freedom to uphold their traditions and values as long as they can co-exist with other communities and do no harm to the national security of the country.

“There is a law in the country, and everyone should obey that law,” he pointed out. Gunaratne also said no room should be allowed for any political group to spread racism and create religious animosity.

Gunaratne also said that President Rajapaksa has already taken measures to free the war heroes who were unfairly held in prison.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa and Indika Polkotuwa)