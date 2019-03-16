The prices of powdered milk have been increased according to the new milk food price formula, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said.

The Cabinet of the Ministers on Tuesday approved a new pricing formula on imported milk powder.

Accordingly the price of a 1kg packet of milk powder has been increased by Rs 60 while the price of a 400g packet has been increased by Rs 25.

Following the revision the new price of a 400g packet is 370 rupees.

Accordingly, 1kg milk powder packets will be sold at 920 rupees in the market.