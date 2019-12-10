Mill owners agree to sell rice at concessionary prices during festive season
Posted in Local News
The retail price of Nadu and Samba has been reduced from tonight, the Finance Ministry said.
The decision was reached during a meeting held with large-scale rice mill owners at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (10).
As such, a kilogram of Nadu rice has been reduced to Rs.98 and a kilogram of Samba rice had been reduced to Rs.98.
Issuing a statement, the ministry said that consumers will be able to purchase rice at concessionary prices without any shortage during the festive season as per the decision of the rice mill owners.
