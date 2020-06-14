Minimum age of labor increased up to 16 years

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Dinesh Gunawardena says they will take steps to increase the employable age limit from 14 to 16 years.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena mentioned this addressing an event organized by the Department of Labor to commemorate International Child Labor Day at the Labor Department Auditorium.

The Minister said that the Department of Labor plays an important role in uplifting the living standards of the people of Sri Lanka by safeguarding their labor rights.

The Minister pointed out that the Department of Labor is already working towards decreasing child labor in the country down to zero percent.

The Minister stated that Section 47 of the Employment of Women, Young Persons and Children’ Act, claims it is considered an offence to employee persons under the age of 14 years.

He added that steps will be taken to increase this age limit to 16 years.