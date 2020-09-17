Now persons above 16 years of age can go to work legally, the government announced today.

Earlier the minimum age for starting on a career was 18.

“The Government had increased the minimum age of engagement in service up to 16 years in terms of the legal provisions applicable to workers to suit the legal provisions describing the compulsory age of schooling as 16 years,” Co-Cabinet spokesman Ramesh Pathirana said.

The Cabinet approval was granted on June 10, 2020, for amendment. Accordingly, the Legal Draftsman formulated the drafted laws for the amendment of the following acts and regulations.

(Source: Daily Mirror)