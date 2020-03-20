Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawaradana has requested the public to adhere to a self-isolation process and refrain from leaving homes during curfew that will be imposed from 6.00 pm today.

Speaking at a media briefing today at the Government Information Department Minister Gunawaradana said he held talks with the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva over the imposition of curfew.

The Minister said they agreed that essential services will continue during this period, from 6.00 pm today till 6am on Monday.

Minister Gunawaradana stated that health, security, private security, Ports, essential state institutions and other mandatory services will continue during the curfew.

The Minister also noted that the Acting Inspector General of Police will issue a notice on obtaining curfew passes for those engaged in essential services.

Meanwhile journalists questioned if a shortage of goods will be reported due to the decision to impose curfew.

Responding Minister Gunawardana said there was no shortage of goods, adding that Pettah retailers were in operation till 2 this afternoon and will resume operations once again on Monday.

The Minister also said the Cabinet of Minister decided that all goods manufactured to help combat the spread of coronavirus, will be free of all taxes.

He said businesses that seek to serve the public without any commercial benefit to combat the coronavirus can contact the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance for sponsorship.

The Minister claimed that directives in this regard have been issued to the Finance Ministry.

