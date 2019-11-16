The price of wheat flour has not been changed or revised-and any retailer selling flour at an increased price will have to face legal action, warns Minister of Industry, Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Cooperative Development, Skills Development & Vocational Training Rishad Bathiudeen.

“Increasing wheat flour prices at a critical time like this, where the country is preparing for a crucial election is clearly conspiratorial and part of a plot to discredit the government. Any supplier responsible for such a price hike without our permission does it illegally and will therefore face legal consequences irrespective of their status or standing in the market.”

Minister Bathiudeen said so, yesterday, responding to some news reports on a wheat flour price increase by a supplier without CAA’s approval. Minister Bathiudeen said he had instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on that day to raid errant retailers who jacked up flour prices. Those guilty of this offence could be fined or imprisoned under Section 60 of Act No 9 of 2003, he warned. If the violator is not a company/firm but a person then the fine is between Rs. 5,000 and 50,000 or a one-year prison term in the first offence, and any subsequent offence by the same person would carry a fine of Rs 10,000-100,000 a maximum of two year imprisonment or both, he said.

If the violator is a company/firm and NOT a person then in the first instance of violation/offence, a fine of Rs 50,000-1,000,000 or a maximum of two year imprisonment and in case of the repetition of the offence a fine of Rs 100,000-2,000,000. Consumer complaint hotlines of CAA are 0117755481-3 and 1977.

(Source: The Island)