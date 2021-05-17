Minister calls for CID report over AG’s statement

Public Security Minister Dr.Sarath Weerasekara said yesterday (16) that a report will be called from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the Attorney General’s statement on the incomplete probe into Easter Sunday attack perpetrators.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera on Saturday (15) had written to the IGP regarding his concerns and also conveyed to the public that he is unable to present indictments against the conspirators and accomplices of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks during his term in office as the CID’s investigations are incomplete.

Minister Weerasekara told the media yesterday he had called for a report from the CID.

“As far as I know, several months ago, eight files were directed to the AG regarding the filing of indictments against 32 suspects. In this respect, over the past several months CID officers had been working with the officers of the AG’s Department.

When we inquired from the AG several months back, he told us that in addition to the extracts we had forwarded to him, he was waiting to receive the report of the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks. However, now it been about two months since the Presidential Commission report was released as well. Hence, I have inquired from the CID on whether the AG is referring to several suspects in particular. I expect to receive the CID report either today (16) or tomorrow and thereafter I would be in a position to comment on this matter further.”

The Minister said the CID had been working tirelessly over the past several months to gather information on the Easter attacks and had sent the extracts to the AG.

Hence, he said he wanted to inquire as to why the AG had made such a statement at this last moment. However, he said that although the AG will be retiring, the AG’s Department staff who have been involved in this case will continue to carry on.

