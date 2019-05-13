Minister of Muslim Religious Affairs, Abdul Haleem speaking in Kandy today requested Mosques to open their doors to non-muslims during Friday prayers so they too can be aware of what is preached.

He said the Muslims as a minority for many years co-existed with the majority community. He added the Friday sermons should be delivered in Sinhala to raise awareness among other communities as well.

The Minister stressed all sermons must be recorded and sent to the ministry.

(News 1st)