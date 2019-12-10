Ministers and MPs would have to pay USD 1,000 if they wanted to use the VIP terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport, MP Dilan Perera said yesterday. He said that the relevant circular had already been issued and it was a common practice in other countries.

Perera said that it was a part of the change in political culture ushered in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. “He has reduced his staff to 250 and he only uses five backup vehicles,” he said.

President Rajapaksa himself didn’t use the VIP terminal and he had instructed Ministers and MPs to follow suit, Perera said. “He has issued a circular. This terminal can be used by foreign dignitaries but if our own MPs use it, they will have to pay.”

(Source: The Island – By Anura Balasuriya)