The Ministry of Agriculture has been relocated to the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ in Battaramulla a short while ago.

The Ministry previously stated that it will officially commence functions at the new premises at 8.30 am this morning (31).

The event was attended by Minister of Agriculture Chamal Rajapaksa and State Minister of Agriculture Vidura Wickrmanayake.

On the 23rd of this month, the State Ministry of Agriculture was shifted from the controversial building in Rajagiriya, where it was previously housed, to ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ in Battaramulla. Subsequently, State Minister of Agriculture Vidura Wickrmanayake and the staff at the State Ministry had assumed duties at the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’.

In 2016, the Ministry of Agriculture was moved to a privately-owned building at a monthly rent of Rs 24.5 million.

The controversy caused by the payment of such a large sum of money was also investigated by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption and misappropriations in state institutions.

(Ada Derana)