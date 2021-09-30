Ministry of Defence refutes church attacks claims

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) yesterday (29) refuted claims that have been circulated on social and electronic media, pertaining to a possible terrorist attack on Sri Lankan churches.

The Ministry, in a statement, said such claims have not been analysed or confirmed by the relevant authorities. It added that the Defence Secretary, General (retired) Kamal Gunaratne has affirmed that there is no need to fear over such claims.

This statement was issued by the Ministry in a backdrop where a group of Navy officers on Tuesday (28) arrived at the St. Nicholas’ Church, Bopitiya and allegedly warned of a possible terrorist attack. Navy Spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva stated that while such incident was a miscommunication, it had been rectified immediately.

When questioned as to whether an investigation will be conducted into the incident, he stated that it is the normal practice to carry out an investigation into such incidents.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Faadhila Thassim)