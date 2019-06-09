Modi promotes neighborhood-first policy in Sri Lanka visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Sri Lanka for a brief visit as part of his first overseas tour since reelection that emphasizes India’s “neighborhood-first policy.”
Modi was received at the airport by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. He is also scheduled to hold talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and opposition leaders.
India has been concerned with Sri Lanka and the neighboring Maldives leaning toward China, which is seeking more influence in the Indian Ocean region.
Modi arrived from the Maldives, where the new president pledged closer ties with New Delhi in a departure from his predecessor’s pro-Beijing policy.
Modi is due to fly back to New Delhi on Sunday. His last visit to Sri Lanka was in May 2017.
(AP)
PM RW has scored a point; just look at the warm handshake. They drove to Colombo together; all decisions will be made during the journey.
The King is gonna undermine the PM.
Let’s see what he does. Maybe abdicate his duty of presiding over Cabinet.
The King has a good stock of skeletons in his cupboard as demonstrated in the parliamentary Committee.