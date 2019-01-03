Jan 03 2019 January 3, 2019 January 3, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Money printing liabilities reduced to Rs 175.46 Billion

The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) borrowed Rs 38,768.99 million from the market on 1 January to retire an equivalent value of its face value money printing (FVMP) liabilities, thereby, reducing the value of the latter by 18.10% to Rs 175,461.41 million.

The GoSL was aided in this endeavour, due to the release of net excess liquidity to the tune of Rs 108,497.99 million on 1 January because of the flexibility of banks’ statutory reserves ratio requirement which obligation has to be in order only at the middle and end of a calendar month.

As a result, the market’s net shortfall declined by Rs 69,729 million (47%) to Rs 78,641 million, on 1 January. Meanwhile, the GoSL’s MP borrowing costs (BCs) increased by Rs 1,607.04 million (159.53%) to Rs 2,614.40 million on 1 January.

The reason why the market is short is due to the lack of inflows.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Paneetha Ameresekere)