May 08 2021 May 8, 2021 May 8, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

More areas in Gampaha, Kalutara & Jaffna districts isolated

Posted in

Sri Lanka Army road block

More areas in Kalutara, Gampaha and Jaffna districts have been placed under a state of isolation with immediate effect, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Gampaha District

Wattala police area

  • Kerawalapitiya GN Division
  • Wattala GN Division
  • Palliyawatta South GN Division
  • Hekitta GN Division

Mahabage police area

  • Kerangapokuna GN Division
  • Galudapita GN Division
  • Maththumagala GN Division

Kalutara District

  • Kalutara South police area
  • Vijitha Road of Nagoda South GN Division

Kalutara North police area

  • Bosiripura area of Vidyasara GN Division
  • Mahawaskaduwa North GN Division

Matugama police area

  • Koratuhena of Yatadolawatta West GN Division

Jaffna District

Kodikamam police area

  • Kodikamam Central GN Division
  • Kodikamam North GN Division
Share on FB