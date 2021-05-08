More areas in Gampaha, Kalutara & Jaffna districts isolated
Posted in Local News
More areas in Kalutara, Gampaha and Jaffna districts have been placed under a state of isolation with immediate effect, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.
Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:
Gampaha District
Wattala police area
- Kerawalapitiya GN Division
- Wattala GN Division
- Palliyawatta South GN Division
- Hekitta GN Division
Mahabage police area
- Kerangapokuna GN Division
- Galudapita GN Division
- Maththumagala GN Division
Kalutara District
- Kalutara South police area
- Vijitha Road of Nagoda South GN Division
Kalutara North police area
- Bosiripura area of Vidyasara GN Division
- Mahawaskaduwa North GN Division
Matugama police area
- Koratuhena of Yatadolawatta West GN Division
Jaffna District
Kodikamam police area
- Kodikamam Central GN Division
- Kodikamam North GN Division
