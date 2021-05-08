More areas in Gampaha, Kalutara & Jaffna districts isolated

More areas in Kalutara, Gampaha and Jaffna districts have been placed under a state of isolation with immediate effect, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Gampaha District

Wattala police area

Kerawalapitiya GN Division

Wattala GN Division

Palliyawatta South GN Division

Hekitta GN Division

Mahabage police area

Kerangapokuna GN Division

Galudapita GN Division

Maththumagala GN Division

Kalutara District

Kalutara South police area

Vijitha Road of Nagoda South GN Division

Kalutara North police area

Bosiripura area of Vidyasara GN Division

Mahawaskaduwa North GN Division

Matugama police area

Koratuhena of Yatadolawatta West GN Division

Jaffna District

Kodikamam police area

Kodikamam Central GN Division

Kodikamam North GN Division