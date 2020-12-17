The Health Ministry has decided to take over more hospitals that have the capacity to deal with a large number of patients and convert those hospitals into COVID-19 Treatment Centres.

This decision was taken at the Special Performance Review Committee meeting held at the Health Ministry yesterday under the chairmanship of Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

During the meeting it was revealed that around 500-600 new COVID-19 positive cases are being reported daily with daily recoveries at around 500. Considering this, Minister Wanniarachchi stressed the urgent need of converting more hospitals into COVID-19 Treatment Centres.

It was also decided to allocate the necessary funds from the Health Ministry and also to obtain additional funds from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to convert these hospitals into COVID-19 Treatment Centres.

According to the Committee, approximately 14,000 PCR tests and 3,000 Rapid Antigen tests are being performed daily covering all districts including Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara.

The Committee drew special attention to the safety of health professionals and the Minister instructed Ministry Secretary Retired Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe to take necessary measures to provide all facilities including transport, Personal Protective Equipment and other relevant facilities to health professionals.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)