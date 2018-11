Another group of Parliamentarians were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and Deputy Ministers before President Maithripala Sirisena today (04).

Cabinet Ministers

Dinesh Gunawardena: Minister of Megapolis and Western Development

Vasudeva Nanayakkara: Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation, and Official Languages

State Ministers

Keheliya Rambukwella: State Minister of Mass Media and Digital Infrastructure

Deputy Ministers

R.D. Ashoka Priyantha: Deputy Minister of Cultural and Internal Affairs, and Regional Development (Wayamba)