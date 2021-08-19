More towns impose self-lockdowns

Trade Associations in several more towns have decided to close down all shops and business establishments on a temporary basis as a result of the fast spreading COVID-19 risk.

The Traders’ Association of the Kotagala Town in Hatton has decided to lockdown the city for a period of one week from today (19), in order to bring the COVID-19 situation under control.

The President of the Association Pushpa Vishwanathan said this decision was taken as a large number of people in Kotagala had been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

This decision had been made at a meeting of the Association held on Tuesday evening. He said that arrangements have been made to disinfect the entire town during the period of shops’ closure with the assistance of officials of the Kotagala Pradeshiya Sabha.

The Hali-ela United Traders’ Association President Chandana Kuruppuarachchi said that all shops and sales outlets in the town of Hali-ela will be closed from today (19) to August 23 due to the risk of Covid-19.

Kuruppuarachchi said that this decision was made by the executive committee of the Association. “All shops in the town of Hali-ela will be closed for five days, with the objective of protecting people from Covid-19 and assisting health authorities to control the rapidly spreading Virus,” he said.

Similarly, trade associations in the town of Badulla have made arrangements to close down all trade and business establishments from yesterday to August 24 as a result of the prevailing risk of Covid-19. Accordingly, apart from pharmacies, Sathosa outlets and a few shops that provide essential services, all other shops and sales outlets will remain closed. Due to this decision, the main city of the Uva Province, Badulla has become a town devoid of people.

The Tambuttegama United Traders’ Association, taking into consideration the safety of the lives of their business community and people of the area, has decided to shut down the Tambuttegama Dedicated Economic Centre for a period of one week. They said that parallel to this lockdown, the Bakery Owners’ Association has also decided to shut down their outlets. They said that this decision was made, to protect their businesses, employees and consumers since the Coronavirus pandemic is badly affecting the Tambuttegama town and villages in the vicinity.

Since a large number of persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bibile, the Traders’ Association has decided to shut down all shops in Bibile town for one week from today (19). This decision has been made to help prevent Covid-19 from spreading. A spokesman of the Bibile Pradeshiya Sabha said that closing of shops and sales outlets in the Bibile town was based on a decision made by the Bibile Buddhist Traders’ Association and members of the Weekly Fair Traders’ Association.

The Akuressa Urban Traders’ Association has also decided to close down all shops, sales outlets, restaurants and eateries in the town of Akuressa for a period of one week. This Association said that the decision to close shops from yesterday (18) to August 24 was to minimize the number of persons coming to the town.

The Moneragala District Commercial Industries and Agro Industries Board Chairman Jeewantha Gunatilleke said that a number of traders associations in the Moneragala District are prepared to assist health sectors by closing their places of businesses from today (19) in order to control the rapidly spreading virus. These views were expressed during a media briefing held by them. The trading communities of Moneragala, Siyambalanduwa, Bibile and Medagama had reached an agreement to close their shops for one week.

(Source: Daily News)