A mother and daughter had been arrested by Customs officers early morning, with more than one-kilogramme narcotic drug Methamphetamine (Ice) worth Rs.25.5 million, Customs Director and Acting Spokesman Lal Weerakoon said.

He said the duo arrived at the BIA this morning, from Chennai, India.

The narcotics were concealed in their travel luggage. Further investigations are being carried out by the Airport Customs.