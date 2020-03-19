The Central Bank (CB) today directed all banks to suspend facilitating importation of all types of motor vehicles for three months with immediate effect.

The order is one of the several urgent measures introduced by the CB to ease the Pressure on the Exchange Rate and Prevent Financial Market Panic due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a statement, the CB said licensed commercial banks and National Savings Bank are directed to adopt the following measures during the next three months, with immediate effect:

“Suspend facilitating importation of all types motor vehicles, other than those excluded specifically under Banking Act Directions No.01 of 2020, under Letters of Credit,

Suspend facilitating importation of non-essential goods specified in Banking Act Directions No.01 of 2020, under Letters of Credit, Documents Against Acceptance and Advance Payment

Suspend the purchase of Sri Lanka International Sovereign Bonds by licensed banks in Sri Lanka,” it said.

In addition, Authorised Dealers of foreign exchange are allowed to issue foreign currency notes as travel allowance only up to a maximum of USD 5,000 (or its equivalent in other foreign currency).

The CB said it will continue to monitor market developments and take further measures as required, while ensuring adequate liquidity in the market in order to facilitate smooth operations and sustain market confidence amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

