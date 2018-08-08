Allowances given for MPs should be increased instead of their salaries, says Minister Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka.

He stated this addressing the media following an event held in Colombo.

The Minister stated that, as ministers have to travel throughout the country for official duties, they should be granted transportation facilities and increments of allowances given for fuel.

As a State Minister, he receives a salary of Rs. 350,000, however, Rs 200,000 of his salary has to be spent on fuel, claims Minister Sarath Fonseka.

Meanwhile, responding to a question raised by the media persons regarding the salary increments of MPs at an event held in Kandy, Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka commented that he could have earned twice the amount of his minister’s salary if he had served in the engineering field.

(Source: Ada Derana)