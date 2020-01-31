Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says a group of Parliamentarians who do not waste public funds set aside for the development of the country must be elected to Parliament.

Speaking at a rally, the Minister said the responsibility lies with the public to ensure such persons are elected to Parliament.

Minister Amaraweera stressed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa needed a strong government in order to resolve existing issues within the country.

Meanwhile a faction including former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, who chose to support MP Sajith Premadasa at the Presidential election, has presented a proposal to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

However, Minister Amaraweera speaking at the rally expressed his stout disapproval of the relevant proposal.

(Source: News Radio)