Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said that they are firmly against the proposal of a National Government.

He stressed that they expressed their opposition against the proposal of a national government during the party leaders meeting held today(February 06).

He added that decision of the governing party to take the proposal up for debate tomorrow (February 07) is an exploitation of their powers.

He noted that the proposal is being brought up with the intention of increasing their perks and benefits.

(Source: News 1st)