United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Kanchana Wijesekera says Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa will determine the next Presidential candidate from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna camp.

Speaking to media in Matara, MP Wijesekera said the SLPP remains the biggest anti-United National Party camp and therefore it has the best opportunity to topple the present government.

He added Mahinda Rajapaksa will decide on the nomination following the announcement of the next Presidential election.

MP Wijesekera said only President Maithripala Sirisena can call for an early Presidential Election. He said Leaders of the SLPP camp remain united and will face future elections under a broad alliance.

On a separate note, MP Wijesekera said the terms of six provincial councils have lapsed and therefore elections for all nine provinces should be held on a single day.

Meanwhile, MP Kanchana Wijesekera said next government should be formed only after the conduct of the general election.

(Source: News Radio)