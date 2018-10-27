Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has decided to support the leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Muslim Congress consists of seven MPs, four of them were elected from the United National Party (UNP), 2 from the national list while the other member had contested from the Muslim Congress.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine stated that the decision was taken during a discussion held this morning (27) chaired by party leader Minister Rauff Hakeem.