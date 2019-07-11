All Muslim parliamentarians who resigned from their ministerial portfolios have decided to accept their previous positions once again, MP Amir Ali said.

At a press conference on June 03, all Muslim cabinet, non-cabinet, state, and deputy ministers announced that they would resign from their portfolios.

The MPs said their resignations would allow investigators to probe the claims without interference.

However, the four ministers and five junior ministers only resigned from their portfolios, not from the government or their respective parties.

The Mahanayake Theros of Tri-Nikayas had later requested the Muslim MPs to re-accept their ministerial posts.

On June 19, two UNP Parliamentarians from the group, Kabir Hashim and Abdul Haleem, were sworn into the ministerial positions held by them before tendering their resignations.

Hashim was reappointed as the Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development while Haleem was sworn in again as the Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs.

