Nalaka Edirisinghe surrenders to CID

Former Director of Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd, Nalaka Edirisinghe has surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Nalaka Edirisinghe is the fourth suspect of the Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd. case.

Former Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last evening (January 05).

The Attorney General directed the CID to arrest and produce the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd on charges of running an unauthorized finance business.

They were charged with illegally obtaining Rs. 13.7 billion in deposits and money laundering.