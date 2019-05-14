Leader of the Mahasohon Balakaya, Amith Weerasinghe and Operation Director of the Anti-Corruption Front organization, Namal Kumara were arrested today, police said.

Amith Weerasinghe has been arrested at Theldeniya while Namal Kumara was arrested at Warakapola.

Police said the suspects were arrested by a special police team led by a Superintendent of Police in connection with recent violent incidents took place in the country.