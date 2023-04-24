Namal Rajapaksa defends Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Ruling party MP Namal Rajapaksa said the collapse of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government was engineered as part of a conspiracy hatched since the defeat of the LTTE to destabilise the country economically, socially and politically.
Making his remarks at a function, MP Rajapaksa, the nephew of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said, “we did not collapse. Our collapse was engineered. I do not approve of all decisions taken by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Yet, he made well-meaning decisions.”
In an apparent response to the move for the introduction of organic farming, he said former President Rajapaksa took that decision with good intentions.
“As the son of a farmer, he never intended to put farmers in difficulty with his decisions,” the MP said.
He hailed Mr. Rajapaksa’s COVID vaccination programme taken at a hard time after the closure of the country for two and half years.
(Daily Mirror)
Ioma and Gotabaya Rajapaksa are lovely people; they are a pleasant and excellent company.
During Gotabaya’s tenure, the Nation experienced fresh faces in Ioma and Gotabaya.
The so-called literates in Viyath Maga proved to be ‘ultra illiterates’. The Central Bank Governors were experimenting with untested theories and were openly propagating lies.
The organic fertilizer policy is essential to preserve our cultivable lands; one day, in the next 25 years, the Nation will need to adopt this policy, maybe in stages.
The National Pests, Wasantha M, Kumara G, Teacher Union Stalin and now, FUTA, continue to wriggle their tails threatening and causing havoc on the NATION’s fabric.