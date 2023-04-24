Apr 24 2023 April 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 1Comment by Administrator

Namal Rajapaksa defends Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Namal Rajapaksa

Ruling party MP Namal Rajapaksa said the collapse of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government was engineered as part of a conspiracy hatched since the defeat of the LTTE to destabilise the country economically, socially and politically.

Making his remarks at a function, MP Rajapaksa, the nephew of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said, “we did not collapse. Our collapse was engineered. I do not approve of all decisions taken by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Yet, he made well-meaning decisions.”

In an apparent response to the move for the introduction of organic farming, he said former President Rajapaksa took that decision with good intentions.

“As the son of a farmer, he never intended to put farmers in difficulty with his decisions,” the MP said.

He hailed Mr. Rajapaksa’s COVID vaccination programme taken at a hard time after the closure of the country for two and half years.

(Daily Mirror)

